Some areas are experiencing patchy dense fog this morning, most of us should burn up by 9-10am. However, use extra caution for the next several hours if you plan on driving.
WEEKEND: DRIER TIMES AHEAD
The frontal boundary which brought the rain last last week has moved south into Arkansas/southern Missouri this morning. This will keep the rain chances firmly to the south of Central Missouri, however, can not rule out a spot shower near the Lake of the Ozarks this afternoon. Otherwise we stay dry into this weekend.
Temperatures should also be a touch on the cool side during the weekend. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s, with some humidity present it will feel slightly warmer than the mid-80s.
NEXT WEEK: SUNSHINE & WARMING TEMPS
The front will focus most of the rain to our east, south, and west through the week. This will allow Central Missouri to finally see an extended dry period to let the saturated ground dry out some. Through the next 8 days no rain chances exist, save for a very slim chance next weekend.
Not only will it be dry, but sunshine will be in abundance. Some clouds this weekend will give way to nearly completely sunny skies by mid-week.
Temperatures will also gradually warm up through the weekend. Starting in the mid-80s by the beginning of the week, by Thursday we should go into the 90s. Humidity will also increase as temperatures do, thus by the end of the week heat index values should be into the mid-upper 90s.