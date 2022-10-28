The weather will be cool and pleasant to begin the weekend, but there is a chance for rain on Sunday morning.
Starting this morning temps will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s under clearing skies after clouds returned Thursday evening. Sunshine today will aid temps into the middle 60s this afternoon with an east breeze. The evening will be cool, but pleasant and quiet.
Saturday looks just as nice with more morning sunshine and highs in the middle 60s. Clouds will increase into Saturday evening.
There is a storm system passing us to the southwest, but it has slowed down and will meander over Oklahoma and Arkansas for the early weekend, eventually providing clouds and rain by Saturday night and Sunday morning. These spot showers could total around 0.10" to 0.25" rain accumulations, especially over southeastern Missouri until Sunday afternoon.
Halloween looks great for Missouri as sunshine will be out during the day with temps in the 60s, dropping in the upper 50s by early evening. This means its will not be too cold for kids and their outfits during the "trick-or-treat". Enjoy and don't forget to have those kids tell some funny [weather] jokes.
Next week signals a pattern change continues and warmer weather can be expected with highs in the lower 70s. There are chances for more rain beginning Thursday through Saturday (11/3-11/5).