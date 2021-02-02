Have you seen the 1993 comedy? This Bill Murray classic features a weatherman going through major deja vu, reliving groundhog day for 10 years. His character, Phil, makes Punxsutawney Phil famous.
Punxsutawney Phil has had notoriety for predicting the beginning of spring since the late 1800s, although not very accurate. If Phil saw his shadow, it meant another six weeks of winter. No shadow meant two more weeks of winter.
The reason for Pennsylvanians using this folklore? Cloudy skies in early February over the northeast usually meant a winter system was there, but would pass and lead to the beginning of more spring-like weather. If skies were sunnier in early February, it meant there was an impending winter storm later in February.
This was a very archaic understanding of jet stream wave pattern. We have computers to figure this out for us now. I would expect six more weeks of winter. The vernal equinox (spring) is on March 20th.
ENJOY SOME WARMER WEATHER...
Temperatures will become slightly warmer today, cracking the 50s on Wednesday. We will even receive some sunshine!
Seems like groundhog day might have something to it. Looking ahead into the weekend, a significant arctic blast comes our way. It's not record breaking, but could be dangerous.
We are expecting temps in the 10s over the weekend, with morning temps in the single digits. This looks to come mainly as pure cold air, and not a combination of snow and cold.