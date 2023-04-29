If you had to explain to someone what today's weather felt like, it was exactly what a textbook spring day would be for central Missouri. Low humidity, light breeze, a sunny sky, and warm temperatures throughout most of the day. However, we’re tracking some light showers later this evening for portions of central and eastern Missouri. Then it starts to get a little cooler.
TOMORROW:
A cold front is responsible for the light showers that some of central Missouri could see late Saturday evening. This will cause temperatures for Sunday to be ~10°F cooler along with gusty conditions returning. Winds could gust upwards of ~35 mph during the afternoon.
LOOKING AHEAD:
Slightly cooler temperatures remain to be the case for the start of next week. By Monday, winds will start to calm down and temperatures will return back to the warmer side. By Thursday we’re watching temperatures to be closer to the 80s with a small chance of light showers.