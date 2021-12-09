Be ready for gusty winds today and very warm conditions with near record highs over the next two days.
This stretch of weather to begin the early winter/cold season has been quite something. For today, gusty southerly winds will help send temps in the 50s for some before sunrise, rising in the middle 60s this afternoon.
Expect winds to be sustained around 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph sending daytime temps in the middle 60s by this afternoon. Conditions will be even warm Friday with highs in the upper 60s tomorrow afternoon. The record for Thursday is 73 degrees (1940) and Friday's is 69 degrees (2020).
However, a cold front will be moving through the state by evening. This front will lead to a slight chance for rain that mainly develops east of Columbia. Therefore there is a good chance we stay dry, just windy and progressively cooler Friday night.
Over the weekend, the weather will be sunny and breezy winds at times, be mindful of that if on ladders or cleaning leaves/tree debris. Temps will be in the middle 40s Saturday, rising back in the 50s by Sunday.
The dry and very warm (for December) pattern will continue for all of next week with highs generally in the 60s. Another cool-down may come around Thursday of next week.