Morning temperatures are ranging from the lower to middle 60s with afternoon temperatures reaching the lower 80s.
Much of mid-MO will see a consistent mostly cloudy sky, some may see a few more peeks of sunshine. There are slight chances for rain; although, most of mid-MO will stay dry.
Rain chances increase Thursday. A more widespread system will come with a warm front, even though temps will be slightly cooler tomorrow, and most will see rain at some point.
More slight chances for rain carry us through the weekend. Most will still stay dry, but isolated showers are possible.
Temperatures continue to be warmer throughout the weekend, but will return into the middle to upper 70s by the beginning of next week.