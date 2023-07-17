Good Monday morning! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s with a storms moving to our south. Any rain chances came before sunrise, the rest of Monday looks dry and hazy. I do have storm chances in the forecast, but nothing drought-busting.
Hazy, Dry Monday
Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s under hazy skies from wildfire smoke coming from Canada.
No Air Quality Alerts have been issued for Missouri but if you have a hard time breathing, you might want to limit your time outside today.
Overnight tonight wildfire smoke will start to move east and temperatures will drop into the upper 60s.
Storm Chances Return Tuesday
For your Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the middle 80s with scattered showers and storms around. Right now the timing looks to be during the morning hours, likely after 8 a.m. This could change, so stay up-to-date with the forecast throughout the rest of the day. Heavy rain looks like the primary threat.
Little to No Rain Chances Otherwise
Rain chances look slim the rest of the week with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. A few day could bring a pop-up shower or two, however.
Some minor relief is in sight for Friday and Saturday, but temperatures are still expected to top off in the middle 80s.