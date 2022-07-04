High heat and high humidity will be kicking off the new week and could lead to very uncomfortable weather this week.
So far, we should have a mainly dry Independence Day with partly to mostly sunny skies. There will be a chance for rain isolated storm this afternoon during the high, summer hear/humidity. Temperatures will be reaching the middle 90s this afternoon with a heat index around 100 to 105. Evening conditions will be mostly clear and muggy with temps around 85 degrees. Any isolated storms from during the day will have wrapped up.
Heat advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service for all of Missouri until Wednesday as the confidence on high temperatures nearing 100 with heat indices around 105 in the afternoons is very high. Nightly temperatures will also stay very warm, only falling to lows near 75 to 78 degrees.
There does appear to be a chance for a cool-down later this week coming in the form of nearby storms in Iowa. Often in the summer, these storms will drift further south and could clip Missouri with occasional storms/rain-cooled air on Thursday and Friday.
Regardless, the ridge of heat building in the atmosphere is forecast to move westward around Friday-Saturday, drawing in more of a northwesterly flow in the Jet stream which should kick a cold front by Saturday morning leaving the upcoming weekend closer to the lower 90s for temperatures.