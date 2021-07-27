Heat and humidity are a big story this week as a stretch of hot days with high humidity are expected.
NEW: Heat advisory has been issued for central Missouri beginning at noon Wednesday through 9pm Wednesday evening.
Heat advisory will go in effect at noon Wednesday for all of central Missouri until Wednesday eveningHeat indices will range from 99 to 105 pic.twitter.com/SmgnzRWhK6— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) July 27, 2021
The next three days will feature some of the warmest temperatures central Missouri has reached this year. Expect highs in the middle 90s with heat index values around 100 to 108 through Thursday evening.
WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES
That's right! Rain is on the way! This rain chance will come just in time to cool things off after a few hot, summer days. A passing cold front is expected to pass through central Missouri early Friday morning leading to scattered storms and cooler temperatures.
The weekend as a whole is not expected to be a washout, neither will Saturday which features the highest chance for scattered storms. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 this weekend with a heat index around 88 to 93, much lower than we will experience this week.