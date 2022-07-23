Today
The weekend kicks off with a high of 102 and minimal cloud cover. Some parts south of I-70 might even get hotter. Fortunately we'll have wind gusts up to 20 mph so we'll get a bit of a breeze to help keep us cool. Tonight will only cool down to 80 degrees, leaving not much of a break from the heat.
Most of the state is under a heat advisory that expires Sunday evening, so limit time outside in the direct sun if you can. If you can't, keep an eye on how you're feeling, drink plenty of water, and take frequent breaks in the shade.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny skies and a high of 99 are what's in store for Sunday. However, a cold front coming in Sunday night brings the possibility of some scattered showers in the evening and cooler temperatures for the week ahead.
Next week
Monday starts off on a much more temperate note with a high of 88, and rain is on the way! Expect isolated thunderstorms for most of the day with some sunshine in between. By Tuesday morning, rain starts to fizzle out with isolated thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday being the only other rain we would see.