The heat advisory for all of Missouri is scheduled to expire Thursday evening, but the excessive temps above 95 degrees are expected to continue for the next 3-4 days.
The heat index may be at its highest point this week due to extra humidity in the region. We have observed points of patchy fog this morning which is a sign of increased moisture in the air.
The heat index may be at its highest so far this week, around 105-106...So, not only HOT but also very humid in Columbia and Jefferson CityOn avg. has been ranging from 101-103 since Monday. Big heat will continue through Sundayhttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ZLcqVux9qq— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) August 26, 2021
This heat is expected to continue well into the weekend with highs in the middle to upper 90s. Heat index values will range from 97 to 103 through Sunday. Regardless of the expiration of the heat advisory, similar excessive heat conditions will last through Sunday.
Rain will be possible by Sunday afternoon as a cold front begins moving through the Midwest. This will lead to much cooler conditions starting Monday of next week.