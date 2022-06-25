Today
We're kicking off the weekend on a hot and humid note as we warm up to 96 today. Heat indices for today jump into triple digits, and a heat advisory is in effect until this evening.
As the evening progresses, a storm system makes its way across Missouri, but actually misses us. This will leave us with isolated thunderstorms tonight, and early tomorrow morning our southern counties will see some rain showers.
Tomorrow
By late morning, the rain will move out and the clouds will dissipate throughout the day. The overnight storms will give us a milder Sunday with a high of 81.
Next week
Temperatures early in the week stay in the mid 80s range and increase into the low 90s starting on Wednesday. We'll have ample sunshine for most of next week as well. Friday brings small rain chances that continue into next weekend.