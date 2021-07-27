The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for the entire KOMU 8 viewing area through Thursday evening as heat index values are expected to climb into the triple digits over the next two days.
THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY
Humidity will rise to uncomfortable levels on Wednesday and Thursday. This humidity, combined with sunny skies and a light southerly wind will allow for temperatures to reach the middle 90s and heat index values in the triple digits
WEDNESDAY: We will start the day in the lower 70s, but temperatures will quickly warm through the day. Highs are expected to reach the middle 90s with heat index values near 105°. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/m6T3ZdJ3b7— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) July 27, 2021
Temperatures will only cool to the middle 70s Wednesday night making for another hot day on Thursday. Highs are expected to reach the middle 90s with a heat index between 105-110°.
Take care of yourself and watch out for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke as we deal with this heat.
LOOKING AHEAD AND COOLING DOWN
A cold front will arrive on Friday helping to break this hot and humid pattern. This could front will also bring the chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday. Highs are expected to reach the upper 80s on Friday and the middle 80s on Saturday.
The best rain chances look to be on Saturday, but some dry time is anticipated.
LOOKING AHEAD: A cold front is set to arrive on Friday and that will bring increased rain chances on Friday and Saturday #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/zbD6JfI33L— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) July 27, 2021
Temperatures look to be a little cooler on the back side of the system with highs in the middle 80s as we head into next week.