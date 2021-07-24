The smoke from the wildfires over the western US has kept our temperatures from reaching their full potential this week. Today, the smoke will be blown to our east allowing temperatures to increase a few degrees.
THIS WEEKEND: HOT AND HUMID
Air temperatures will be in the lower 90s this afternoon. These temperatures, combined with the high humidity values, will crank the heat index around 100 this afternoon. St. Louis is under a heat advisory, while Kansas City is under an excessive heat warning, while the heat in central Missouri will not reach those thresholds dangerous heat is still possible. If you plan on being outdoors for any length of time this afternoon, protect yourself with sunscreen and water.
ANY RELIEF FROM RAIN?
A frontal boundary will slide into our area by late this evening into the overnight, I say frontal boundary because this "cool" front will not greatly affect temperatures. However, it might move through with just enough energy to spark a few showers and storms late this evening into the overnight hours.
These will remain widely isolated, meaning most of us will stay dry. They will also move through overnight, so no real relief from the heat looks possible on Saturday. The front will hang around on Sunday, keeping isolated storm chances across our area during the afternoon. However, the very isolated nature of these storms means most of us will remain dry.
ANY RELIEF NEXT WEEK?
The frontal boundary will be south of the area by Monday, although it could remain close enough for more isolated storm chances over southern Missouri during the afternoon. The other effect is for the first half of the week the humidity values will drop some, bringing our heat index values into the mid-90s for Tuesday. The humidity will return with a vengeance by Wednesday into the late week, bringing our heat index values back into the triple digits.
Early indications are that a cold front might try to slip into the area by next weekend. However, it is too early to tell what effects this front will have on our temperatures/rain chances. We will keep you updated. Stay safe if you are going to be outdoors today!