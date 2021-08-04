Heat and humidity are going to return starting on Friday, but the below average temperatures will continue for one more day as rain showers return to the forecast tomorrow.
A few showers are in the forecast for Thursday and that should keep us a touch cooler with highs in the lower 80s.Upper 80s return for Friday and 90s return for the weekend. I'll have the track of the rain on KOMU 8 News @ 5PM #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/9HeAXrFg0O— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) August 4, 2021
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Temperatures will be in the lower 60s to kick off the day with highs warming to the low 80s for the afternoon. Skies are expected to be partly to mostly cloudy, meaning sunshine will be very limited.
Passing showers will have the potential to produce light rain through the day. Plenty of dry time is expected. Additional showers are expected in the overnight hours into early Friday.
A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out, but severe weather is not anticipated.
HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND
Increasing humidity will slowly move in for the weekend. Friday and Saturday will be sticky to uncomfortable with humidity continuing to increase towards Sunday.
Temperatures are expected to be in lower 90s starting on Saturday and continuing through most of next week. Passing chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms will also be in the forecast, but no wash out is expected.