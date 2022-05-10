After Tuesday, three record temps have been broken this week. The high temperature on Monday, the warm low on Tuesday and the high on Tuesday. It means Tuesday, May 10 was the hottest on record for central Missouri. And more records are expected to be broken this week, potentially five more.
TUESDAYTwo records were broken today, making it the hottest May 10 on record. More to come... pic.twitter.com/r8b7AKcZ1n— Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) May 10, 2022
With humidity mixed in, it felt like 102º on Tuesday afternoon with the heat index. It will feel like 99º on Wednesday and the middle 90s on Thursday.
A cold front is expected to move in Saturday night, and ahead of the system we will have chances for showers and thunderstorms.
Friday and Saturday will have chances for scattered rounds of showers and storms. A washout is not expected, so there will be dry time. It is too soon to know when it will rain and when it will be dry, stay tuned.
Lingering showers behind the system may give another shot for rain on Sunday, though the potential is low at this time.
Next week is looking cooler and more typical for a third week of May.