The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team expects heat index values to rise to the triple digits over the coming days with the peak of the heat hitting on Thursday.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Heat advisories have been issued for Wednesday for portions of the viewing area, because heat index values are expected to be near 100° with higher values possible southwest and slightly lower values north and east
Temperatures will start on a very warm note, in the upper 60s with an isolated thunderstorm possible, especially for areas south of Highway 50. Most areas will not see rainfall, but we will all see an increase in humidity.
TRACKING THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY
We will continue to see temperature rise for Thursday. Morning temperatures are expected to start in the middle 70s. Highs will then warm to the upper 90s with heat index values near 105°.
Friday looks to be just slightly less muggy, but the difference will not be all that noticeable with highs in the upper 90s and a heat index between 100-105°.
WILL WE HIT 100°?
That’s the central question that we’re watching! Ultimately it will come down to how much mixing occurs in our atmosphere each afternoon. If the atmosphere is able to mix out enough, that would allow for a slight drop in humidity. Humid air is more difficult to warm than drier air.
Mid-Missouri’s official measurement location is Columbia Regional Airport and we’ll see if we’re able to reach that triple digit mark officially. Many bank and car thermometers will likely show triple digits. At the end of the day, it’s going to be hot and humid. That’s the takeaway from this weather story.
HEAT SAFETY
Extreme heat kills more people than any other kind of weather including tornadoes, flooding and hurricanes. It’s a bit of a silent danger, because we can’t see it physically like we can see a flood or other kind of event.
Heat tends to affect children, pets and the elderly more than other groups. Check on those around you and make sure they have a way to stay cool and are drinking plenty of weather
You should also be on the lookout for signs of heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
LOOKING AHEAD
A cold front is expected to arrive on Saturday bringing a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms and slightly cooler air.