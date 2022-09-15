We will see a few extra clouds for our Friday, but those clouds will still be mixed with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be heating up through the weekend and continuing into early next week.
INTO THE WEEKEND
Friday will feature a mix of sunshine and cloud cover with morning temperatures in the lower 60s. Highs will then warm to the upper 80s for the afternoon with a light breeze out of the south.
High school football games aren’t likely to require a jacket as temperatures will be in the lower 80s at kickoff before dropping to the middle 70s.
Temperatures will continue to warm into the weekend with highs nearing the 90° mark on Saturday and likely exceeding that on Sunday.
A very isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out of the weekend, but the chances are low to negligible at this point. Download the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App so that you’re never caught off guard when the forecast changes.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will be in record territory on Monday with highs in the middle 90s (Record is 94° set in 2000) and lows in the lower 70s (Record is 75 set in 1978). This possibility will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday.
Forecast Temperatures & Records
|Record High & Record Warmest Low Temperatures
|Forecast
|Record
|Monday's Low
|72°
|75° (1978)
|Monday's High
|94°
|94° (2000)
|Tuesday's Low
|72°
|73° (2018)
|Tuesday's High
|95°
|98° (1893)
|Wednesday's Low
|73°
|73° (1970)
|Wednesday's High
|94°
|100° (1893)
A cold front looks to arrive towards the end of the week bringing a slight drop in temperatures.