Portions of Mid-Missouri saw rain early this morning. Storms mainly stayed west of HWY 63.
Once clouds cleared, temperatures climbed quickly, but this will still be the cooler day of the week. Temperatures throughout the rest of the week will warm to the middle to upper 90s into the weekend.
Accompanied by the high heat will be moderate humidity as well. Dew point temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s, leading us to a sticky, nearing an uncomfortable level of humidity. This could also lead to heat indices near or above 100 degrees.
Rain chances are looking very isolated for the week. This is not good news for drought conditions. The nest chances for rain are likely to be Tuesday and Wednesday mornings and Tuesday late afternoon. Any rain that does form will be isolated.
The weekend looks to provide little to no relief from the heat and humidity.