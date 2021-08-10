Passing showers and thunderstorms moved through the region today, helping to keep temperatures slightly cooler.
Everyone didn't get rainfall today, but the clouds and cooler air associated with our system did help keep temperatures a few degrees cooler than expected. The heat index is expected to be back near 105-110° tomorrow and Thursday afternoon #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/wzVBXxY9d2— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) August 10, 2021
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening. A few strong wind gusts and small hail are possible, but the severe weather threat is low.
HEAT AND HUMIDITY CONTINUE
A heat advisory remains in effect until 8 PM Thursday for the entire KOMU 8 viewing area.
The peak of the heat looks to hit Wednesday with morning temperatures in the middle to upper 70s and afternoon temperatures in the middle 90s. Heat index values are expected to range from 105-110°.
Slightly lower humidity is in store for Thursday, but it will remain hot and humid with heat index values around 105°.
A cold front will arrive on Friday, bringing chances of showers and thunderstorms and much cooler air.
RAIN CHANCES
Isolated chances of showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast through Thursday. We’ll need to keep an eye on thunderstorms elsewhere as they could increase our chances. This forecast remains highly uncertain. Stay tuned!
Increased chances of rain will move in Thursday night into Friday as a cold front starts to push south. The severe weather threat is looking low with these storms, but we’ll need to watch for a few strong storms.
LOOKING AHEAD
Cooler air is expected for the weekend with highs in the middle 80s and lows back in the 60s. Temperatures should slowly warm back to average through next week.