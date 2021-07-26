Heat and humidity will be increasing through the rest of the week, making for uncomfortable and potential dangerous conditions. Make sure you stay hydrated over the next several days with plenty of water.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Tuesday will start with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 60s. Humidity will be increasing through the day with highs reaching the lower 90s. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s.
DANGEROUS HEAT AND HUMIDITY
Humidity will continue to climb along with the temperature on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs are expected to reach the middle 90s with heat index values ranging from 105-110°.
Be sure to drink plenty of water, take advantage of cooling centers and watch out for those most susceptible to the heat. Additionally, you should watch for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
WILDFIRE SMOKE
Smoke from wildfires will continue to make skies hazy! Air quality issues are not expected over the next couple of days, but if you are sensitive to air quality issues it is recommended that you take it easy.
LOOKING AHEAD
A weak cold front is expected to push through the state on Friday bringing slightly lower humidity and chances of showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday. Severe weather is not anticipated at this time, but an isolated strong storm won’t be out of the question.
We will need to watch these rain chances closely over the next few days as an increase in rain chances could mean cooler temperatures. Stay tuned!