Many have witnessed a more hazy sky over Missouri and the eastern two-thirds of the country due to wildfires in Canada and the Pacific Northwest.
This hazy sky has actually caused our daytime high temps to be cooler than expected by one to two degrees - less maximum solar radiation (sun's rays) is reaching the ground.
By this weekend, we are expecting lesser concentrations of smoke and ash particulate in the atmosphere over Missouri which should lead to a slightly warmer temperature - highs in the lower to middle 90s this weekend.
FOCUS ON HEAT INDEX
Heat & humidity return to the region this weekendHighs in the lower to middle 90s, heat indices for central Missouri will range from 100 to 105https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/qKEWqqDPna— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) July 22, 2021
As heat and humidity return to the region, the heat index will be a major focus during the weekend and next week.
Heat indices will reach the upper 90s Friday and will range from 100 to 105 this weekend and for much of next week. Please take steps to stay cool and hydrated over the next week to avoid heat exhaustion which can eventually lead to heat stroke.
Rain chances are limited over the next week but there will e a slight chance for storms on Monday of next week.