After a mild Saturday, high temperatures on Sunday return to above average. Temps return to the lower 90s this afternoon as humidity returns as well.
Sunday will also be one of the "cooler" days of the week as temps continue to rise to the middle to upper 90s for the rest of the week.
There are very minimal chances for rain over the next eight days as well. Starting this afternoon and evening. a few pop-up showers and storms could develop, but many will not see any rain.
This will continue through the beginning of the week. Monday and Tuesday both feature slim chances for rain, greater chances will be closer to St. Louis.
Past the middle of the week, highs continue with highs in the middle 90s with little to no chances for rain.