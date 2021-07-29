Today will be the last day of this stretch of heat where this eventually become much cooler and even rainy at times this weekend.
Central Missouri is still under a heat advisory until 9pm as the expected heat index will reach the 100s as early as noon and will be around 105 to 110 during the afternoon.
This extreme heat needs to be taken seriously as not only will the air be very hot and humid, but the lack of any wind will create a sultry environment for those outside.
COLD FRONT MARCHES IN
Starting around 6pm-7pm will be the chance for showers and thunderstorms as a cold front passes through northern Missouri. This rain chance not only provides the opportunity for rain-cooled air but the push of cooler, less humid air into Missouri!
Rain chances will continue through Friday and Saturday. With it being summer time these showers may be heavy at times. All rain should wrap up sometime Saturday evening.
Temperatures will be much cooler thanks to this passing cold front and the chance for rain. Highs from Friday through Sunday will be in the middle to upper 80s...even cooler next week with highs in the lower to middle 80s.