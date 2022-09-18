A few isolated showers and thunderstorms kept temperatures slightly muted to the upper 80s for Sunday, but the hot temperatures are coming for the early part of the week.
A HOT & HUMID START TO THE WEEK
Morning temperatures will start in the lower 70s with highs warming to the middle 90s. It will be a humid day with heat index values reaching to near 100°.
Tuesday will be a little less humid, but it will still be hot with highs in the middle to upper 90s with heat index values near 100°.
Records are in jeopardy for the week, not just with high temperatures, but also highest low temperatures.
Forecast Temperatures & Records
|Record High & Record Warmest Low Temperatures
|Forecast
|Record
|Monday's Low
|72°
|75° (1978)
|Monday's High
|95°
|94° (2000)
|Tuesday's Low
|72°
|73° (2018)
|Tuesday's High
|97°
|98° (1893)
Wednesday will still be a warm day, but with a cold front arriving we should be safe from any records. If this front slows down at all, this forecast could shift.
LOOKING AHEAD
Fall begins on Thursday and mother nature is talking note with highs returning to the 70s.