Friday showers pretty much stayed along and north of I-70, as expected. Now conditions will be dry through the rest of the night with lows in the lower 70s.
Saturday will be hot, humid and breezy with a storm chance over northern Missouri in the morning. Highs tomorrow will reach the middle 90s with a heat index around 100-105.
A cold front will pass through Missouri Saturday night and could bring thunderstorms, This rain may last until Sunday morning leaving Sunday cooler and cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.
Next week will begin very comfortable with temps only in the lower to middle 80s, low temps in the 50s/60s. It's the first stretch of "below-average" we will have had since the beginning of the month.
By Wednesday and Thursday, temps will get hot again, but not expected to become overly humid with highs back in the lower to middle 90s.
Next weekend is Fourth of July weekend and the latest trends are now showing rain/storm chances, especially over northern Missouri during the weekend which may help moderate temps across the region with highs ranging from middle 80s to lower 90s from Friday through Monday (July 4th).