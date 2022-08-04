The rainfall is done for a few days, but it is going to be muggy through the weekend bringing heat index values in the triple digits.
INTO THE WEEKEND
Friday will start with morning temperatures in the lower 70s and afternoon highs in the lower 90s. Once humidity is factored in it will feel closer to 100°.
Temperatures will warm slightly on Saturday and Sunday with humidity remaining relatively constant. This will bring us heat index values between 100-105° with actual air temperatures in the middle 90s.
LOOKING AHEAD
A slight chance of rain associated with a cold front will arrive early next week. Moisture is looking spotty with this system, but a few showers are expected. The bigger impact will be a drop in humidity and temperatures for the middle of next week.