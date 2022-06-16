Heavy humidity today and thunderstorms tonight that could be strong. Even on sunny days, the weather can be active for us.
A Heat Advisory continues for all of central Missouri on Thursday until 8pm where the temperatures will reach the lower to middle 90s, but heat indices will reach 100 to 105, much higher than experienced Wednesday. The wind will be calm today too, adding to the mugginess.
Severe storms are possible overnight tonight and damage to trees, power lines may be possible due to high winds and large hail. A tornado may also be possible but is not as likely as the wind/hail threat.
Our Storm Mode Index is a 2 on a zero to five scale for the overnight hours, especially for areas along and north of I-70 where storms are the most likely.
This rain activity is expected to clear up into early Friday morning leaving Friday a sunny, humid day with highs near 90...Heat indices tomorrow will still reach 100+ degrees.
This weekend will be sunny, slightly cooler and less humid. Highs on Saturday will reach the upper 80s, climbing to the lower 90s on Sunday.
Next week looks HOT and we could be near temperature records once again, possibly every day of next week depending on how long the heat lasts/builds. Expect highs in the middle to upper 90s.
Dew points are expected to be slightly lower, translating to slightly lower humidity than experienced this week. Heat indices will likely still range from 100-105 in the afternoons next week