Heat advisories go in effect today for all of central Missouri through Thursday evening.
Starting today, temps will rise in the middle 90s which is about 2-5 degrees warmer than yesterday and heat indices will reach the 100s, as high as 105 on both Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.
Please remember to take steps to stay hydrated and take breaks if you are working outside. The combination of high heat and high humidity causes added stress on the human body which can lead to heat exhaustion, possibly heat stroke is conditions persist long enough.
THE UPCOMING WEEKEND
Arriving early Friday morning will be a cold front coming in from Iowa which will help provide rain chances on Friday and Saturday. More importantly, conditions will be cooler!
Temps over the weekend will be in the middle 80s with lower, but still noticeable humidity. These conditions are expected to continue into early next week with high generally around 3-5 degrees below normal for this time of year.