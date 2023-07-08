It’s shaping up to be a fairly cool Saturday as we only reach a high about 80, and will be experiencing low’s closer to 60. We have some early morning showers and thunderstorms, but for the most part we’re going to be dry, especially after we get towards the afternoon and evening. Expect a decent spread of cloud cover throughout the day, with a few breaks in the clouds towards the evening.
SUNDAY
We’re never allowed to keep our highs near 80 for too long, and Sunday is another prime example of that as we get up to 85 towards the afternoon. I expect it to be drier than Saturday, but we can’t rule out a possible isolated shower or rumble of thunder. There will be a lot of dry air and a few passing clouds, so a lot of time for the sun to be out. It should be a decently pleasant day outdoors, just be sure to wear sunscreen.
LOOKING AHEAD
Next week is laying it’s groundwork to be in a little bit more of an active pattern, especially towards the middle to end of next week. There’s going be a few chances for us to get some actual rain as several little systems push their way through. I do still expect us to be sitting in the 90s through most of the week, and towards the weekend we may be just a degree or two cooler than that, but should have a decent amount of dry time mixed in as well.