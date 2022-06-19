Let's start with the good news for those who don't enjoy humidity. Monday will be your day! Temperatures should reach the lower 90s but thanks to low humidity, dew points around 60º in the afternoon, we won't have a heat index. Enjoy the coolest-feeling day of the week full of sunshine and a light breeze from the south.
Tuesday, the Summer Solstice, will be a different story. While temperatures will increase, humidity will make the biggest jump. With a high temperature in the middle 90s, the heat index will likely hover around 100º in the afternoon.
The rest of the week will feature a mix of sun and cloud, along with weak energy from a nearby low pressure system that will give us a 20% chance for a pop up shower or t-storm. Likely, we'll remain dry... though we could certainly use some rain at this point.
Temperatures will remain in the 90s in the afternoons the rest the of the week with humidity jumping again by the weekend, making it feel around 100º on Friday and Saturday.
We will likely round out June and begin July with above average temperatures and mostly dry conditions remaining.