Monday will mark the beginning of a very hot period across mid-Missouri, with temperatures expected to stay in the middle to high 90s all week long. Relief likely won't arrive until at least the weekend ahead.
Tuesday and Wednesday in particular will be some of the hottest days we've seen this summer, with the possibility of temperatures crossing into the triple digits being very real. That's not even mentioning the heat indices for those days, which could soar towards 105 degrees in some locations!
KNOWING THE RISKS
It will be very crucial for anyone expecting to be outside those days to be prepared, such as by using lots of sunscreen and drinking plentiful amounts of water. It's also important to know the signs of heat related illnesses, like heat stroke and exhaustion, which are much easier to inflict in these conditions.
LOOKING AHEAD
Chances of rain are slim this week, as nearly every day should be quite sunny with only a few passing clouds. The only substantial chance will come this Thursday, which could arrive in accordance with cooling temperatures. Starting Friday, the region should be back to average high temperatures.