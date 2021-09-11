The heat wave that began yesterday is in full swing this weekend, with temperatures staying well into the 90s across the region. Today's High of 91 in Columbia is nearly ten whole degrees warmer than average for this time in September, with tomorrow expected to be even hotter.
High heat indices have been mostly absent during this period, with most of the area experiencing a drier heat.
The heat should continue into middle next week, expected to stay above the 90 degree threshold until Tuesday night. Temperatures will start to fall down to the lower 80s on Wednesday as a cold front passes through, and should remain in that range for the following days ahead.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Rain is back in the forecast for next week, with showers and storms along the cold front expected to move in Tuesday night. Lower chances of rain will continue in the days thereafter, up until next weekend.