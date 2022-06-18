Today
A high of 88 and a heat index of 91 feels mild compared to the week we've had. Only a few thin clouds today and minimal wind for the start of the weekend.
Father's Day
Our break from the triple digit heat indices lasts only into Sunday, giving us a great day to grill out, have a picnic, or just spend time outside celebrating the father figure in your life. Sunday we will warm up to around 90 degrees but it won't be too humid or feel too hot.
Next week
Buckle up, because starting Monday we are back into heat indices of 100-105 degrees for all of next week. Temperature soar into the mid 90s for the week ahead and on Tuesday we'll be close to hitting 100 degrees.
The only rain chances we'll see are some showers Wednesday night into Thursday, possibly bringing us a few degrees relief from these hot temperatures.
Make sure to stay hydrated this week, take breaks from the sun in the shade, and be mindful of how much time you're spending in the heat!