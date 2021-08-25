The late-summer heat is showing signs of a more prolonged life, potentially lasting through the weekend.
A heat advisory is scheduled to last through Thursday evening, but high temps in the middle to upper 90s are also expected to continue into Friday and now Saturday.
Heat index values will range from 100 to 105 over the next several afternoons too with night time temps in the low to middle 70s.
RAIN CHANCES
An outflow boundary from ongoing storms in Kansas and Nebraska may lead to extra clouds and even a chance for rain Wednesday. Regardless of rain happening or not, this extra cloud cover should lead to a slightly cooler temp than originally expected.
Storms may be possible todayWatching these storms and its assoc. outflow boundaries roll in form out in Kansas and Nebraska pic.twitter.com/N5vSbuoMW7— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) August 25, 2021
We will have to rain until early next week when an expected cold front passes through Missouri sometime around Monday.