Columbia has broken the 100 degree mark for the last two days, and we will do it again tomorrow.
Saturday will be the peak of this heatwave that we have been experiencing. The day will start out in the middle to upper 70s before rapidly rising above 100. Afternoon highs could near 102 with heat indices between 105 and 110.
Be sure to take precautions if outdoor activities are a must. These include taking frequent breaks indoors, drinking more water than usual, and doing outdoor activities in the morning before we heat up. You should also know the warning signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Sunday will be another warm day with high temperatures nearing 100 yet again. This will be the last of the excessively hot days.
A cold front will move through mid-Mo on Sunday night bringing us some much needed rain and cooler temperatures.
Temperatures to start the week are looking much cooler in the upper 80s on Monday. Temperatures get a little warmer by midweek, but another cold front Wednesday night will drop temperatures once again.