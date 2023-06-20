We're warming up for the last official day of spring. In fact, temps will be feeling more like the middle of summer!
Morning temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60s with highs this afternoon in the lower 90s.
High pressure overhead will keep our sky clear and sunny today. The only thing in our sky will be atmospheric smoke from wildfires still burning in Canada that is still having an adverse effect on our air quality.
Tomorrow is the first official day of summer and temps will take a slight dip down. Highs will only be in the middle to upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday, but will warm back in the 90s through next week.