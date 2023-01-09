This week will begin mild, but does turn cooler by the end of the week when we see our next precipitation chance.
Beginning this morning, there will be frost throughout the area. This is a very heavy frost and if you park outside, you will need around 5+ minutes to warm up and clear off windshields.
While the morning is cold and frosty, the afternoon does see a very nice warm-up! Temps will begin the day in the 20s, rising in the middle 50s by this afternoon!
We get a stretch of days like this to begin this week where temps on Tuesday and Wednesday will reach the lower to middle 50s.
Our next storm system will arrive Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. We will have a chance for rain over this time and there are some indications we see snow on the back side of this exiting system Thursday morning.
Right now, this looks similar to how this past Saturday afternoon/evening played out with under an inch of melting snow while temps were hovering around 32-34 degrees and with relatively warm road temps, much of the snow would melt on pavement Thursday morning.
We will continue to monitor the trends on this system as travel could be impacted for northern Missouri Thursday morning.