Rain held off for much of the day Wednesday and didn't fully deluge central Missouri until late afternoon/early evening. Rain storms have since cleared central Missouri and conditions are mainly dry this morning.
Rainfall amounts, on average , ranged around 0.75" to 1.50" in central Missouri since rain began late Wednesday afternoon, most of which fell in a 6-hour period Columbia (COU airport) received a storm total of nearly 1.75" #mowx @KOMUnews https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/a38RxSqlUb— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) April 29, 2021
This rain was heavy at times and did produce on average around 0.75" to 1.50" rainfall through early Thursday morning.
RAIN IS GONE, ONWARD TO THE WEEKEND
That's right! Things are much improved weather-wise today and early this weekend. Starting around noon, sunshine will begin to return and temps will reach the lower 70s this afternoon.
Friday and Saturday will be similar days with highs in the middle to upper 70s under sunny skies!
The next chance for rain is Sunday and these storms are expected to continue into early next week. Temps over the next 5-8 days will generally be in the lower 70s.