Heavy thunderstorms arrived yesterday evening and provided extreme rain through the nighttime hours for many locations, leading to flooding
As of 5am, Flash Flood warnings are in effect for Cooper, Howard, Pettis and Saline counties until 8am where a range of 2.00" to 5.00" rainfall accumulated leading to flooded creeks, streams and more importantly, roads.
Flash Flood Warnings for western Missouri. including Boonville, Tipton and Sedalia. An Areal Flood Watch is in effect until 10am. PLEASE drive carefully to avoid hydroplaning and DO NOT drive over flooded bridges
A flood watch is in effect until 10am for much of western and southwestern Missouri.
There will be some dry-time today and it appears that most of the rain does exit the region for the lunch hours and part of the afternoon. Meanwhile, more storms will begin firing up out in Kansas this afternoon which will arrive later this evening.
Rain will be possible again this evening and through tonight, clearing around sunrise Thursday morning.
Overall the next few days look very pleasant and it should be a comfortable end to the week with temps in the 70s/50s from day to night.
More showers and storms will be possible Saturday evening, but there are better and more likely chances Sunday and nearly all of next week.