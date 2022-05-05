Get ready for another rainy Thursday.
Moderate rainfall has been steady since last night leading to ponding on roads for morning commutes. There will be a high chance for hydro-planning.
Lots of heavy rain in locations south of I-70 this morning, some of the rain has totaled 1.00-1.50" just since midnightRoads may be ponded and puddled with standing water, plus low-water crossings may be impassible over southern Missouri#mowx @KOMUnews https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/s89mjAjtaW— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) May 5, 2022
Flooding has mainly been experience/reported in southern Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas. While we may see minor flooding, we should be free of any major flash flooding here in central Missouri thanks to an expected break in the rainfall midday.
There will be another round of rain later Thursday night through Friday morning and the rainfall could be heavy at times.
Finally, rain will exit the regions sometime Friday afternoon leading to drying conditions Friday evening.
Plenty of sunshine can be expected over the weekend with some passing clouds. Highs this weekend will be in the lower 70s Saturday, rising to near 80 Sunday.
Into next week will be a major warm up over Missouri where temps will be nearing record highs. You can expect summer-like temps with humidity - highs generally in the middle to upper 80s with a heat index around 90.
Tuesday's record high is 91 degrees, set in 1905. Several highest low temp records may also be broken.