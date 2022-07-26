Heavy rain fell overnight in parts of central and eastern Missouri causing flooding and closing major roads in the St Louis area.
Anywhere from 2" to 5" of rain has fallen over parts of east-central Missouri, including Mexico, Montgomery City, and Centralia. While main roads have not been flooded, creeks and streams may be leading to flooded rural water crossings. NEVER attempt to drive through these flooded creeks.
Lots of rain in overnight for Hallsville, Centralia, Mexico, and Montgomery City - around 2" to 5" (or more) has fallenExtreme rain totals experienced further east in the St Louis area #mowx pic.twitter.com/ckVdnHhwFX— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) July 26, 2022
Road Closure: MO HWY 19 in Wellsville, MO is closed due to flooding (Montgomery County) #mowx pic.twitter.com/IsCFCX8pYB— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) July 26, 2022
Rain will gradually clear up throughout the morning, ended around 9am leaving skies mostly cloudy for the remainder of the day.
Temperatures will vary throughout the region...Only reaching the middle to upper 80s from Moberly to Columbia...near 90 around Jefferson City and Lake of the Ozarks this afternoon under cloudy skies. Conditions will be muggier.
THE RAIN IS NOT DONE
While there will be lots of dry-time Tuesday after 9am, there will be another round of showers and storms later tonight through Wednesday morning over central and southern Missouri, generally south of I-70. Another round of showers and storms will be possible Wednesday night through Thursday morning.
In total, another 1" to 2" of rainfall may be possible in parts of central Missouri, which could lead to minor and short-term flooding. Creeks and streams will be much higher over the next few days. Drier weather can be expected after Thursday afternoon.
Temperatures will remain relatively cooler for this time of year through the rest of the week and even through the weekend with highs in the middle 80s. Morning temperatures will fall in the middle 60s. Daytime highs will once again rise to 90 degrees, or warmer next week.