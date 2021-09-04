Labor Day weekend getting off to a rainy start for most of us. This is the hurdle we need to cross before a sunny and warm week calls our name!
SATURDAY AM: HEAVY RAIN
For those who like to sleep to the sound of rain are not going to be disappointed this morning as moderate rainfall moves through our area. This rain should be pretty steady until around 10-11am when it will begin to taper off slightly. A few rumbles of thunder is possible as well, however, no severe weather is expected.
Rainfall amounts are between 0.5-1.5" area wide with a few spots possibly reaching 2". This rain should be moderate enough to where the ground can soak up the rain before any major flooding issues occur, but in spots where a particularly heavy downpour happens brief flash flooding is not out of the question.
MIZZOU GAME FORECAST
Mizzou games are big days in Columbia with thousands of people outdoors tailgating. If you are one of those thousands, bring the umbrella and ponchos! Tailgating looks wet, with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder occurring. At kickoff at 3pm rain showers will stick around, but there will be dry spots. Then as the game progresses the rain chances will decrease gradually. Thus, it is possible the game itself is dry, but an umbrella certainly would not hurt.
Temperatures will hover in the mid-upper 70s through the day today.
LABOR DAY WEEKEND: PLEASANT
After the rain clears, the sun will begin to shine. Sunday will see partly sunny skies as the front clears them out. Temperatures will warm slightly into the lower 80s. Labor Day itself looks gorgeous with temperatures in the middle 80s, low humidity, and abundant sunshine!
POST-LABOR DAY WEEK: TEMPERATURE SWINGS
Temperatures will make a run towards 90 degrees on Tuesday before a cold front arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday. This cold front looks to be a dry passage, as we will have little moisture to work with. This will drop temperatures almost 10 degrees back into the lower 80s on Wednesday, then we begin the slow climb back towards the upper 80s by the weekend.
No rain chances for the next 8 days after today. Enjoy next week!