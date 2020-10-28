No winter weather today! Actually, today will feel warmer with cloudy, overcast sky conditions. Heavy rain is forecast for tonight over central and southern Missouri leading to flooding chances. Freezing temperatures are expected Thursday night.
Storm timing
Most of the day-time hours Wednesday will be dry and due to temps reaching the middle to upper 40s, no winter weather is expected! Heavy moisture will be transported in from the south this afternoon, developing rain showers after 3-4pm.
This rain will become likely in Columbia and Jefferson City this evening, lasting until late Thursday morning.
Rain accumulations
This rain will be heaviest over southern Missouri where flood watches are in effect for tonight. However, computer model estimates indicate around 0.50" to 1.50" storm total accumulations through from Columbia, Fulton, Boonville and areas south of I-70. For instance, Jefferson City and Eldon could receive over an inch of rain.
Rainfall amounts will be around 0.50" to 1.50" through Thursday in central MissouriHeaviest rain will be south of I-70Flood watches in effect for southern Missouri, locations south of Columbia #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/goVia81mXO— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) October 28, 2020
Thursday night temps - freeze
As skies clear and a cold airmass is nudged in central Missouri by an approaching high pressure bubble, temperatures are expected to fall rapidly in the 20s to lower 30s. These overnight temps are likely to be below freezing.
A potential freeze Thursday night-Friday morning...Expecting temps to fall near 30 degrees in Columbia Any rain puddles on roads not dried up could become icy#mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/xWgw6YfD8d— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) October 28, 2020
What makes Thursday night problematic is the residual rain water left over from heavy storms Wednesday night. This cold air could freeze water puddles on roads and cripple plants not suitable for cold, frigid weather.
Columbia's record low for Thursday night-Friday morning is 20 degrees set in 1925.