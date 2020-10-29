Rain moved into central Missouri late Wednesday afternoon and was heavy at times, totaling over three inches just south of the KOMU viewing area. Rain accumulations for central Missouri later in this read.
Rain Accumulations
No flooding reported from this round of overnight rain, but the totals over such a short amount of time may surprise you.
As of 5am, rainfall amounts in central Missouri have been around 0.50" to 1.50Versailles, MO (Morgan county) has received nearly 2.25"Southern Missouri rain totals are over 3" since Wednesday morning #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/hcRT4PQtnf— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) October 29, 2020
Most locations along and south of I-70 received around 0.50" to 1.50", with Versailles receiving over 2.00" since Wednesday afternoon.
These rainfall totals are typical when associated with thunderstorms, not ordinary stratus cloud rains. This exception is because the sheet-like stratus clouds were allowed to grow more vertically due to high pressure to our north "forcing" all clouds more upwards, acting like a wall.
Freezing temps tonight
Due to a clearing sky and a colder airmass, Friday morning temps will drop to near 30-32 degrees. Freeze watches are not in effect for central Missouri, but sub-freezing temperatures are forecast and it is best to cover plants, or animals sensitive to frigid weather.
Weekend Outlook
A sunnier, drier pattern will begin! This was likely our last decent rain chance for about a week. Temps will reach the middle 50s Friday afternoon, which is still below normal for the time of year.
Really liking the temperatures we get for #Halloween weekend! Looks like we get TONS of sunshine too! Trick-or-treat temps in the lower 50s Saturday evening pic.twitter.com/qKWAmS64ga— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) October 29, 2020
Halloween will be sunny, mild and near-normal for temperatures this time of year. Highs in the lower to middle 60s. The trick-or-treat temps around 7pm will be around 53 degrees.
A cold front will pass through central Missouri Saturday night, leaving Sunday colder with a few extra clouds. Highs Sunday will only reach the lower 50s with another possible freeze Sunday night.