On Monday evening, showers and thunderstorms led to Flash Flood Warnings in Morgan, Camden and Miller counties.
Showers and thunderstorms are still expected in the coming days and nights. Showers with occasional heavy downpours and lightning are possible which may lead to more flooding.
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for at least another 24 hours for the majority of central Missouri.This may be extended into Wednesday with more showers and thunderstorms expected through mid-week. pic.twitter.com/U8tdTkVr82— Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) June 29, 2021
A stationary boundary is directly overhead and along with it we have a messy atmosphere. This "mess" will continue until a strong enough system, like a cold front from the north, moves through and pushes moisture south. This is expected to occur on Thursday and until then we'll have off and on showers and thunderstorms.
Overall, around 1-3" is expected through Thursday. However, up to 5" is possible locally where the heaviest rain falls.
Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s each afternoon and humidity will be fairly high, making it feel like the lower 90s. When the cold front pushes moisture south by the end of the week, it should take some of the humidity with it, too.
BLUE SKY AHEAD
We know a lot of folks are missing the sunshine. Blue skies will likely be back for the holiday weekend. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected starting on Friday.
Temperatures on Friday and Saturday should be cooler, only reaching the lower 80s in the afternoons and dropping to around 60 in the mornings. This cool down with extra sun is thanks to high pressure moving down from the north. Humidity will also be down making conditions more comfortable outdoors.
By Independence Day we expect a slight rebound in temps to near-average for this time of year with highs in the middle 80s.