A warming trend begins today and will lead to near record highs over the Christmas holiday.
Winds will be a primary feature of this warm-up, gusting to near 25mph this afternoon and near 35mph on both Friday and Saturday.
Now for the temps...Very warm air will be moving across the region, near-record highs are expected across much of the region on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Those records are 69 degrees and 71 degrees, respectively.
An area of low pressure and accompanied cold front will be passing along I-70 into Friday night and Saturday morning. This means no need to head south for a warm Christmas - it came here. Very mild weather is expected.
There will be opportunities for rain over the next five days, but it is slight. The first chance will be on Friday night with light rain showers possible north of I-70. Another chance will be Sunday afternoon and Sunday night with a warm front.