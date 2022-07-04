It’s another week of heat and humidity that could be potentially dangerous with highs in the 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. Heat wears on the body the longer it lasts, so you’ll want to be on the lookout for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
It’s another week of dangerous heat! Be on the lookout for these symptoms today and all week long. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/5YkRCwySFF— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) July 4, 2022
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Tuesday will start with morning temperatures in the middle to upper 70s with sunny and hazy skies. Highs will quickly warm to the upper 90s with heat indices in the triple digits, ranging from 104-108°.
Highs are expected to reach the upper 90s and some locations may flirt with the triple digits. The last time the temperature reached 100° was back in August of 2018.
THE REST OF THE WEEK
We’ll be watching slight chances of passing showers and thunderstorms from the north each day through the week. No specific rain chance is looking too promising, but any rain could help briefly cool things off. These showers and thunderstorms will be from dying lines of storms from the north and may not make it to central Missouri. We’ll be watching the pattern closely.
Temperatures will remain in the 90s through the week with heat indices in the triple digits.
A weak cold front will bring our best show of rain for the week on Friday and slightly low humidity for the weekend. No major drop off is expected for our temperatures as highs remain in the 90s.