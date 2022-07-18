It’s going to be another very hot week in mid-Missouri with high temperatures in the middle to upper 90s through the week.
Clearly, it has been a hot summer so far, but I wanted to look at some of the data and get rid of the anecdotal evidence. I looked through every meteorological summer (June 1 - August 31) and found on average, since record keeping began in 1890, there have been 11.9 days with temperatures at or above 95°. The 30 year average (1992-2021) number of days is slightly lower at 9.5 days.
As of June 18th we have already had 11 days that fit this criteria and we have several more in the short term forecast.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Tuesday morning temperatures will start in the upper 60s with highs warming to the middle 90s. Heat index values are expected to range from 100 to 105°
LOOKING AHEAD
A very weak cold front will bring a very slight drop in temperature and heat index for Wednesday, but temperatures will return to the upper 90s by the end of the week with triple digit heat indices returning.
We will watch for slight chances of pop up showers and thunderstorms next week, but there is no particular chance that looks overly impressive. Highs look to generally stay well above average