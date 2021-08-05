Passing showers and cloud cover have worked to keep us quite a bit cooler today, but temperatures will soar over the next several days.
FRIDAY'S FORECAST
Isolated showers will continue tonight and a few leftover showers will remain across portions of the region tomorrow morning. Skies will quickly clear through the day with increasing sunshine expected. Morning temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.
Afternoon heat indices will be in the lower 90s.
WEEKEND FORECAST
Humidity will continue to increase for the weekend with dew points rising to the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 90s with heat indices in the upper 90s. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday night, but during the daytime Saturday it is looking dry.
Sunday will feature isolated showers and thunderstorms and highs in the lower 90s. Humidity will be increasing, so heat index values will still be in the upper 90s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Hot and humid conditions will continue into next week with highs in the middle 90s, but temperatures do look to cool slightly by the end of the week. Heat index values will likely be in the triple digits early in the week.
Passing isolated rain chances are in the forecast as well, but no washout is expected.